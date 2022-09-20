Neighbors respond to ‘chop shop’ raid in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A home on Lansing’s Eastside was raided by police Monday night.

Background: Michigan State Police, Lansing police recover guns, stolen vehicles from ‘chop shop’

”The other night I thought it was really strange,” said Linda Dearhart. “Somebody was working over there. It sounded like buzz saws and stuff.”

Dearhart lives right next to what police are calling a “chop shop.” The raided home is located on Pennsylvania Avenue, between Kalamazoo Avenue and Prospect Street.

“It was really kind of strange,” Dearhart said. “But I’m wishing now that I had called when I heard them working over there.”

Dearhart said she only heard the saw once, but still found it strange due to what she calls “the quiet nature of her street.”

After finding seven stolen vehicles, two stolen trailers and dozens of stolen tools, police said they were able to bring one suspect into custody.

Authorities said the raid was not a coordinated effort between Michigan State Police and the Lansing Police Department, but that troopers were serving a warrant when they came across the vehicles and called Lansing police for assistance.

The raided home is a rental property with multiple units and residents. The landlord said items stolen from his garage were located in the backyard of the “chop shop.”

Authorities are encouraging anyone who has seen something, to say something. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600. Tips can be anonymous.

