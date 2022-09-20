In My View: Michigan State’s defense has now been exposed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State and Minnesota play a crucial game for both this Saturday.

A must-win for both in some ways and if Minnesota wins I claim the Gophers will be the favorite to win the Big Ten West. Michigan State’s defense has now been exposed by Washington and the nine Big Ten foes ahead will be passing on the Spartans all season long, wait and see.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.