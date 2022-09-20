In My View: Michigan State’s defense has now been exposed

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State and Minnesota play a crucial game for both this Saturday. 

A must-win for both in some ways and if Minnesota wins I claim the Gophers will be the favorite to win the Big Ten West.  Michigan State’s defense has now been exposed by Washington and the nine Big Ten foes ahead will be passing on the Spartans all season long, wait and see.

More: In My View

