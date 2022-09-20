MSU Wharton Center puts together a musical in 3 weeks

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Wharton Center is debuting a musical with only three weeks of preparation.

Cast members had just a week to learn the music and only two more weeks to memorize the script and to rehearse.

Students and professionals are working together on the project called “In Emily’s words,” based on the life of author Emily Bronte.

The casts includes professional actor Johnathan Christopher. The show is directed by Susanna Wolk and the music director is Keiji Ishiguri.

We spoke with the New York born creator, Jessy Tomsko, about how production is coming along.

”It’s thrilling as a writer to see how people are responding so well to the story and the music and everyone’s just so excited about it,” said Tomsko, “the energy is infectious and they are incredibly enthusiastic and they’re really just doing everything they can to make it beautiful.”

“In Emily’s Words” will debut Friday at 7 p.m. at the MSU Wharton Center.

There will be second Wharton Center showing on Sunday at 2 p.m.

If you’d like to purchase tickets for the show you can visit the Wharton Center website or call 517-432-2000.

