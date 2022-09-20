Michigan State Police, Lansing police recover guns, stolen vehicles from ‘chop shop’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple guns and stolen property were recovered by officers from the Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police.

According to authorities, the two police departments worked together to recover two illegal guns, seven stolen vehicles, two stolen trailers and dozens of stolen tools from a “chop shop” located near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Prospect Street.

Police said one person has been taken into custody.

Lansing detectives are still processing the evidence and said they will seek out additional suspects related to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.