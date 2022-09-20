Michigan residents ready up for midterms on National Voter’s Registration Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The fourth Tuesday of September is National Voter’s Registration Day.

The National Association of Secretaries of State started the event in 2012. Since then, nearly 4.7 million people have registered to vote on the holiday. It was a coordinated effort from local, state, and national organizations to urge people to register to vote.

According to The Michigan Voter Information Center, there are roughly 8.2 million registered voters in Michigan and 101,000 inactive voters set to be canceled next year.

If you’d like to register to vote, we have a tool where you can click here for the registration website.

