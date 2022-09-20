LIVE: Few showers and storms for summer’s finale

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fall is just a few days away but showers and thunderstorms will hang around with the warmth. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 20, 2022

  • Average High: 72º Average Low 50º
  • Lansing Record High: 94° 1895
  • Lansing Record Low: 22° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 93º 1978
  • Jackson Record Low: 30º 1956

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man in custody after shooting in South Lansing
Police recovered stolen property from a "chop shop" located near the intersection of...
Michigan State Police, Lansing police recover guns, stolen vehicles from ‘chop shop’
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
I-69 in Bath Township reopens after crash prompts closure
Police are looking for assistance in identifying several people in connection with multiple...
Bath Township police seek subjects in multiple storage unit thefts

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer announces winners of $1.5M MET giveaway
Few Showers, Storms for Final Days of Summer
Much of Puerto Rico is without power, as it continues to deal with torrential rain and...
Now Desk: Fall arrives in a big way, Fiona hits on Maria anniversary
We tell you how you can name a red panda cub at Potter Park Zoo.
Now Desk: Colder air on the way, how you can name a panda