LIVE: Few showers and storms for summer’s finale
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fall is just a few days away but showers and thunderstorms will hang around with the warmth. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 20, 2022
- Average High: 72º Average Low 50º
- Lansing Record High: 94° 1895
- Lansing Record Low: 22° 1868
- Jackson Record High: 93º 1978
- Jackson Record Low: 30º 1956
