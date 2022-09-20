LIVE: Colder air on the way, how you can name a panda
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at colder air expected as we round out the last few days of summer.
Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk about how the numbers from the Queen’s funeral on Monday, a conviction in a hoax that gripped the nation, and how you can help name a cub at Potter Park Zoo. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
- Colder air is on the way
- Name that cub! Potter Park Zoo celebrates International Red Panda Day
- California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax in 2016
- ‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
- Beyond Meat exec accused of biting man’s nose outside a game
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 20, 2022
- Average High: 72º Average Low 50º
- Lansing Record High: 94° 1895
- Lansing Record Low: 22° 1868
- Jackson Record High: 93º 1978
- Jackson Record Low: 30º 1956
