Leonard Elementary School goes into lockdown due to disorderly man

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OVID, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in custody after causing a disturbance at a local elementary school on Tuesday.

The incident took place just before 11 a.m. at Leonard Elementary School in Middlebury Township. According to police, the school went into lockdown as a disorderly man was near the front office when police arrived. The man was then taken into custody without incident.

The city of Ovid Police and Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies found no weapons on the man or in his car. He was then taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared and then sent to Shiawassee County Jail.

According to the Village of Elsie, due to a pending investigation, details are not being released at this time.

