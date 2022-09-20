Lansing working to get young voters registered for November election

By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Election officials want to get more young voters registered before the November election.

Lansing election officials held a voter registration drive Monday at Lansing Community College (LCC).

Students and staff or anyone can stop by and fill out the necessary paperwork.

Voters can also request absentee ballots.

Lansing wants to make sure voters are aware of all their options.

“Making sure they’re aware of their options, how to make a plan to vote, are they planning to vote at-home, vote early or can do it on election day,” said Lansing Deputy Clerk Brian Jackson, “but everybody has the option and not everyone is aware of those choices that can work best for them.”

The voter registration drive runs through Thursday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at LCC’s downtown campus.

