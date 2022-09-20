Jury awards $363 million to breast cancer survivor who sued nearby company

A jury reached a verdict Monday in favor of an Illinois cancer survivor who sued a medical device sterilization company. (Source: WLS/CNN)
By WLS staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A jury reached a verdict Monday in favor of an Illinois cancer survivor who sued a medical device sterilization company.

The jury said Sterigenics should pay $363 million to 70-year-old Susan Kamuda.

Kamuda, who lived within a quarter-mile of the former plant for over 40 years, developed breast cancer in 2007.

She had no history of cancer in her family and didn’t know Sterigenics was releasing a toxic chemical.

It’s the highest jury verdict on record for an individual plaintiff in the state of Illinois, exceeding the $34 million Kamuda’s lawyers requested.

Sterigenics permanently closed in 2019 after the Environmental Protection Agency released a report showing that people living near the plant were 10 times more likely to develop cancer.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man in custody after shooting in South Lansing
I-69 in Bath Township reopens after crash prompts closure
Police recovered stolen property from a "chop shop" located near the intersection of...
Michigan State Police, Lansing police recover guns, stolen vehicles from ‘chop shop’
College hoops player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies
Lansing police in-car camera captures street racers doing donuts on Cedar Street.
Illegal street racing in Lansing cause growing safety concerns

Latest News

Authorities say a gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
Authorities say a gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State...
Sheriff: Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair
This afternoon will be cloudy with a chance of showers
LIVE: Colder air on the way, how you can name a panda
Susan Kamuda shares her feeligns after a jury reached a verdict Monday against Sterigenics.
Woman 'relieved' about verdict against Sterigenics