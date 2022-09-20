Gov. Whitmer announces winners of $1.5M MET giveaway

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the 100 winners of the Michigan Education Trust’s (MET) 35-year anniversary $1.5 Million Giveaway.

People were able to enter a statewide drawing for their child to qualify for a chance to win $15,000 in paid tuition prices. There were 100 prizes of $15,000 each.

Governor Whitmer made the announcement on Tuesday in a press release.

“This giveaway celebrates MET’s 35 years of providing life-changing opportunities for Michiganders to save for children’s higher education and pave their way for a better future,” said Whitmer. “As a MET alumna myself, this program is near and dear to my heart. My parents used MET to save for my future education and I’m guessing there are a lot of future leaders in all walks of life out there right now whose families are saving with MET.”

According to Whitmer, this came after a decade-long investment strategy that resulted in a surplus for MET which can be used to invest in Michigan residents. In 2022, the MET Board of Directors agreed to use some of the surpluses to provide more Michigan children with access to higher education.

The giveaway allows Michigan residents 18 years or older to be eligible to enter on behalf of children from ages birth to 5 as of Aug. 31, 2022.

According to the press release, “the prepaid tuition prize may be used to pay for future tuition and mandatory fees at a community college, college, university or trade school in accordance with MET terms and conditions.”

10 residents of the 100 that won the giveaway talked about how they will use their winnings.

“Tiki Green , a leasing consultant from Inkster, who is both grandmother and legal guardian to Nylah, 4. She described how winning the MET prize comes on the heels of two family tragedies within the last year: the death of her 25-year-old daughter Asha (Nylah’s mother) in a car accident and the Covid-related loss of her brother and sister-in-law within hours of each other that left their 7 children without parents.

Justin Yow , of Lake Orion, an engineer, first-generation college graduate and father of four who designated his MET prize for his 4-year-old daughter Amelia. She wants to be a scientist.

Vincent Baker , of DeWitt, a manager at LiquidWeb and father of two who wants his children, Vivian and Caroline, to continue his family’s legacy as MSU Spartans.

Michelle Nguyen , of Waterford, an auto industry engineer and mother to three-year-old daughter Lexi Luu. Lexi Luu wants to be a doctor. Michelle immigrated to the U.S. when she was 16 and is overjoyed that her daughter will get a great start to her college education.

Scott Paul Bethke , of Fenton, is retired and the father of three grown triplets. He has 7 grandchildren and plans to use his MET prize for his grandson, Roman.

Kristy Hudson , of Ferndale, an early intervention teacher, who shed tears of joy at hearing that she can use her prize for her foster son Adam. She noted that only 3% of foster children pursue higher education and how the MET prize further helps set Adam up for success.

Nicole Richards , of Ferndale, a stay-at-home mother of three and MET alumna who plans to use her MET award for her son Darwin. He wants to go into medicine when he grows up.

Zachary White , of Allendale, a nurse practitioner at Muskegon Family Care and father of two, James and Evelyn.

Jameson Keating-Ehlers , of Kawkawlin in Bay County, a gas service field leader for Consumers Energy and father of three daughters, didn’t go to

Holly Walker, of Sanford in Midland County, a business learning leader and mother of three, Weston, Max and Josie. The Walker family is still recovering from the massive damage to their home that occurred when dams collapsed and flooded the region in 2020. She is grateful for the peace of mind winning the MET prize gives her family after undergoing such a hardship.”

