Federer Preparing For Formal Retirement

-LONDON (AP) - Roger Federer’s farewell news conference will come before what he has said will be the last competitive tennis event of his career. Federer will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss walking away from the game at age 41 after 20 Grand Slam titles. Federer is in London and has been practicing at the arena that will host the indoor hard-court matches for the Laver Cup. The event founded by his management team begins Friday with the fifth edition of its Team Europe vs. Team World format. The main rivals whose careers overlapped with Federer’s also are participating: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

