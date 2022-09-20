Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 16,901 new cases, 147 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported in Michigan has gone down Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,901 new cases of COVID and 147 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,414, cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,821,489 cases and 38,464 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,029 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 1,112 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 16.05%, a decrease from the 18.14% the week prior.

The next update will be Sept. 27.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 15,939 203 407.1 Eaton County 26,271 404 259.4 Ingham County 63,309 780 258.2 Jackson County 39,497 563 192.4 Shiawassee County 16,411 218 236.3

