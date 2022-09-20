Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 16,901 new cases, 147 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,821,489 cases and 38,464 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported in Michigan has gone down Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,901 new cases of COVID and 147 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,414, cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,821,489 cases and 38,464 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,029 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 1,112 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 16.05%, a decrease from the 18.14% the week prior.

The next update will be Sept. 27.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County15,939203407.1
Eaton County26,271404259.4
Ingham County63,309780258.2
Jackson County39,497563192.4
Shiawassee County16,411218236.3

