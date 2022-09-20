College Playoff Will Push Season Back

LSU
LSU(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 20, 2022
-The College Football Playoff is built to expand. While only three games determine a champion, the current postseason format is seven games: Two semifinals, a championship game and four marquee bowls. To convert a four-team playoff into 12 requires four more games and about three more weeks. Expanding for the 2024 and ‘25 seasons largely hinges upon whether the already-scheduled semifinals and championship game can be pushed back. The NFL schedule will play a big role, too. College football fans should be prepared to watch playoff games on weeknights.

