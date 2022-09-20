Bills’ Dane Jackson Released From Hospital

FILE - The field is prepared at Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills moved closer to landing $200 million in NFL funding to help finance their bid to build a new stadium, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)(Joshua Bessex | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was released from the hospital after tests revealed he sustained no major injury to his neck or spinal cord when he was struck by a teammate. The Bills did not provide any other details of the extent of Jackson’s injury except to say he was undergoing further evaluation. Jackson was hurt late in the second quarter in the game against the Titans when he tackled receiver Treylon Burks from behind following a 12-yard catch. Jackson was laying on Burks’ back when linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dived in late and struck his teammate directly in the helmet.

