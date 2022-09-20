Avalanche Sign NHL’s Highest Paid Player

FILE - Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) controls a puck in front of Tampa Bay...
FILE - Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) controls a puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. MacKinnon expects to sign contract extension with the Avalanche soon. The face of the franchise for the reigning Stanley Cup champions says he hopes the deal gets done before the season starts in October. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-DENVER (AP) - The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-24 season surpasses Connor McDavid’s $12.5 million as the highest in the league.

