Avalanche Sign NHL’s Highest Paid Player

-DENVER (AP) - The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-24 season surpasses Connor McDavid’s $12.5 million as the highest in the league.

