Tigers Find New G-M?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ESPN reported Monday that the Detroit Tigers apparently have found a replacement for fired general manager Al Avila. Scott Harris is being hired as President of Operations. He has been general manager of the San Francisco Giants. The Tigers are in the final 16 games over three weeks of their dismal season, playing three games this week at Baltimore and in Chicago during the week end against the White Sox.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.