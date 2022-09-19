Studio 10 Tidbit: The NFL started exactly 89 years ago

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s football season!

Did you know that on this day in history, back in 1933, the Pittsburg Steeler’s play the first ever NFL game.

Back then, there were even known as the Pirates.

Since then, there have been more than 15,000 NFL football games.

That’s this week’s Studio 10.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

