Studio 10 Tidbit: The NFL started exactly 89 years ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s football season!

Did you know that on this day in history, back in 1933, the Pittsburg Steeler’s play the first ever NFL game.

Back then, there were even known as the Pirates.

Since then, there have been more than 15,000 NFL football games.

That’s this week’s Studio 10.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.