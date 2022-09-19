Six Major League Teams Have Payrolls too Large

-NEW YORK (AP) - The Mets are on track to have baseball’s highest payroll for the first time since 1989. They are among a record-tying six teams set to pay a penalty. The Dodgers started the season as the top spender and fell into second due to Trevor Bauer’s suspension. According to updated figures through Aug. 31 complied by Major League Baseball, New York entered the last full month of the season with a $273.9 million payroll. The Dodgers are second at $267.2 million.

