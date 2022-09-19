President Joe Biden says “pandemic is over," but what do hospitals think?

By Claudia Sella
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “The pandemic is over,” those are the words President Joe Biden said in a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday.

However, around the country, including in Michigan. cases are remaining steady. The state of Michigan reported more than 18,000 new cases and nearly 200 deaths just last week.

Nonetheless, it seems like locals are ready to move on. People are ditching masks and putting the pandemic behind them. But the pandemic is still a daily part of life for people in health care.

Dr. Tressa Garnder, Executive Director, Emergency Service at McLaren said COVID-19 is very much still around. Right now, Dr. Gardner has two COVID patients with one still needing inpatient care. That’s a lot different from what hospitals saw at the height of the pandemic.

“Before where we had complete floors of COVID patients. Now we’ll have one or two COVID patients.” But what’s different? Cases aren’t severe like they used to be. That’s a sign the pandemic is in another phase.

Another key sign? People are going to the hospital and feel comfortable doing it.

“And the people who are there in the E.R. they are done with it,” Gardner said. “They’re happy to be seen by us. They feel comfortable coming back.”

While we’re on the right track, we’re not in the clear yet. COVID-19 is here so stay and so is the Flu.

“That’s a little bit alarming for us. That the flu season might take front seat to COVID,” Gardner said. “But I think we will see and we haven’t stopped seeing COVID.”

Dr. Gardner encourages people to keep handing washing and masking up.

In a statement from the Michigan Health and Hospital Association health officials are encouraging everyone to stay up to date on vaccinations even as the pandemic evolves.

