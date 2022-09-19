Olivet College Names New Baseball Coach

Baseball
Baseball(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet College announced Monday it is promoting assistant Santiago Mendez to head baseball coach. Mendez, played in high school at Lansing Eastern and later at Lansing Community College. He has been an assistant for three seasons at Olivet. He also was an assistant for two years at Gannon University in Pennsylvania.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man in custody after shooting in South Lansing
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6876.
East Lansing police seek subjects in assault behind Crunchy’s
A sign showing Farragut High School.
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school
Ionia Department of Public Safety
Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties

Latest News

Detroit Tigers
Tigers Find New G-M?
Kellan Buddy joins MSU Golf for the first episode of the Buddy System
The Buddy System: Michigan State Golf
Lions Control Commanders to Claim First Win
Lions Control Commanders
haslett Mason
Mason visits Haslett for Week 5 Game of the Week