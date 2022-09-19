News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Laingsburg’s double-pass

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!

There were a few good options, but we had to give style points to the Laingsburg Wolfpack’s double-pass. Hayden Johnston received the ball and threw it to Eli Woodruff for the touchdown.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.