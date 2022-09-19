News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Eaton Rapids hosts Portland
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!
For this one, we go to Eaton Rapids, where the Greyhounds hosted the powerful Portland. It was a big night for Portland, with a 62-0 victory.
Caden Thelen returned the second half kick off all the way for a touchdown.
