News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Eaton Rapids hosts Portland

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!

For this one, we go to Eaton Rapids, where the Greyhounds hosted the powerful Portland. It was a big night for Portland, with a 62-0 victory.

Caden Thelen returned the second half kick off all the way for a touchdown.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.