News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Eaton Rapids hosts Portland

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!

For this one, we go to Eaton Rapids, where the Greyhounds hosted the powerful Portland. It was a big night for Portland, with a 62-0 victory.

Caden Thelen returned the second half kick off all the way for a touchdown.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man in custody after shooting in South Lansing
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6876.
East Lansing police seek subjects in assault behind Crunchy’s
A sign showing Farragut High School.
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school
Ionia Department of Public Safety
Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties

Latest News

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: East Lansing hosts DeWitt
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: East Lansing hosts DeWitt
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Laingsburg's double-pass
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Laingsburg’s double-pass
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: East Lansing hosts DeWitt
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Laingsburg's double-pass
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Laingsburg's double-pass