News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: East Lansing hosts DeWitt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to DeWitt at East Lansing on Friday.

Dalen Adams is the East Lansing quarterback and he finds Dorian Jackson down the sideline with this phenomenal catch, which goes the distance. What a play perfect timing on both ends.

East Lansing won 36-30.

