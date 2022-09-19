New online tool allows Michigan residents to track bird migrations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bird watchers are getting ready as The National Audobon Society has a new bird migration explorer tool.

It is available to anyone at no cost and the site will feature online data from hundreds of studies that use GPS tags to track bird movements.

According to the organization, the migration tool includes:

“Interactive, animated maps of the full annual migration for 458 species

More than 4.2 million point-to-point migratory bird connections across the hemisphere

Visualizations for 19 selected Conservation Challenges that migratory birds are exposed to throughout the year across the Americas.”

People can plug in their location and find birds who fly through their hometown. If you want to learn more you can visit The Audobon migration tool.

