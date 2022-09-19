Name that cub! Potter Park Zoo celebrates International Red Panda Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Potter Park Zoo celebrated International Red Panda Day in style on Sunday.

The zoo opened up voting for its newest red panda cub, a boy who was born on July 21 to mom Maliah and dad Deagan-Reid.

There are five name options to vote from:

Raju (meaning prosperity in Sanskrit)

Ravi (meaning the sun in Sanskrit)

Wilson

Dwight

Archie

The naming contest ends on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. (EST) and the top name will be announced on Monday, Sept. 26. To see the meaning behind the five name options and cast your vote, click HERE.

On Friday, Potter Park Zoo posted a video on Facebook showing the cub’s latest weigh-in. With newly opened eyes and a small squeak, he weighed in at 435 grams (about 0.95 pounds).

There are only 10,000 red pandas in the wild but the number has been on a steady increase. Zoo officials told News 10 on how people can learn to help the red panda species.

“We can vote with our wallets, we can pay attention to how we spend money responsibly,” said Annie Marcum, lead keeper for carnivores and primates at Potter Park Zoo. “That can be things like not buying things we don’t need and that can be things like supporting rainforest-approved items that we know are used from sustainable forests or sustainable palm oil.”

The zoo said people can also help by not sharing videos online that support wild animals being in a situation that puts them in danger.

In August, Potter Park Zoo revealed the results of the bintlet naming contest with Bintang and Zulla coming out on top. That naming contest raised almost $700.

