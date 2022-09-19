Michigan State rowing team dedicates boat to late teammate

Spartans remember teammate Olivia Long.
By Joey Ellis
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been just over a year since the Michigan State rower Olivia Long was tragically killed in an automobile accident last August.

Now set to open a new season this week, the team is still keeping Long close in their hearts.

The Spartans will begin a new season for the first time without their teammate.

But over the weekend, the team dedicated an entire boat to Long, after two teammates Emily Petrosky and Erica McIntee proposed a fundraiser.

Once the fundraiser was launched, Spartan Nation showed up and met the goal in just six days.

“It’s just crazy seeing it all come to a finish,” Petrosky, who was part of Long’s same recruiting class said. “Like, we put in the time, we put in the effort, we were able to fundraise a mass amount of money to do something that’s gonna honor her forever.”

The time it took to raise the money needed is besides the point.

But now that the boat has a permanent home in the MSU boat house, it’s a large step in trying to move on.

“The task at hand of fundraising for the boat for her teammates was something to kind’ve help give them closure that she remain on and be celebrated and remembered through our program,” MSU head coach Kim Chavers said.

Long’s parents Mike and Arana were joined by a large contingency of MSU rowers, gathered around the new boat, sharing memories, tears and laughs.

Attendees were there also to celebrate Olivia’s life, which was everything she stood for.

“The one thing about Liv was she always wanted to bring people together,” McIntee said. “So things like this, it’s something Liv would’ve wanted, all of us celebrating her here.”

Long was a daughter, a rower, a teammate, a student, but most importantly, a friend to all.

That’s part of her lasting legacy on the MSU community.

“Olivia is one of the founding members of a student athlete affinity group on campus, the Spartan Pride Alliance, for student athletes and allies of the LGBTQ+ community,” Chavers said. “She was one of the founding members of that initiative and it’s a legacy that she’s left here within Michigan State athletics. "

Now having her very own boat, every time her team hits the water this season and beyond, Long will be with her teammates every step of the way.

“Boats are life long,” Petrosky said. “We’re gonna be able to row in it for as long as we want and just sort of live her legacy on.”

In their daughter’s memory, Mike and Arana Long have started a scholarship in her name that will be given out each season to a member on the rowing team.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man in custody after shooting in South Lansing
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6876.
East Lansing police seek subjects in assault behind Crunchy’s
A sign showing Farragut High School.
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school
Ionia Department of Public Safety
Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties

Latest News

Baseball
Six Major League Teams Have Payrolls too Large
Marshall native Trey Lance is happy to be back in Minnesota even though it's a work trip
Lance Undergoes Surgery
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
Tampa Bay Receiver Suspended
Detroit Tigers
Tigers Find New G-M?