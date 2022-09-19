Michigan Secretary of State announces new mobile offices at Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Secretary of State (SOS) Jocelyn Benson announced at the Detroit Auto Show the launch of two mobile SOS offices to serve mid and west Michigan.

The North American International Auto Show opened to the public in Detroit over the weekend on Sept. 17, and on Monday SOS Benson was at the show announcing the beginning of two additional offices. The offices will set up shop in the lobbies and spaces of community organizations, providing all SOS transactions besides testings.

Read: City of Jackson asks for local artists to design new roundabout sculpture

With these offices, residents can do things like applying for or renewing licenses and state IDs, updating addresses, registering to vote, and transferring vehicle titles.

According to a press release from Benson, these offices are expected to give services to communities like senior centers, foster-care facilities, rural areas, and other communities with limited mobility and internet access.

“Our mobile offices bring our services directly to people who need them right where they are,” said Benson. “Continuously increasing the convenience and efficiency of our services is another way we are making government work for all Michiganders across the state.”

Benson’s first mobile office was set up in southeast Michigan during the fall of 2021, where it has served nearly 3,000 people at 80 community-partnered events. According to Benson, this and an additional 160 self-service stations in grocery stores make 60% of all SOS transactions without an office visit.

This is up from 28% in 2018.

If you or your organization is interested in having a mobile office in your community, you can fill out a request form on the Michigan website.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.