Mason visits Haslett for Week 5 Game of the Week

They’ll battle for the top of the CAAC-Red
haslett Mason
haslett Mason(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs (4-0) will travel to Haslett to take on the Vikings (3-1) in our WILX Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week.

The Bulldogs and Vikings will fight for the top of the CAAC-Red; they’re both 2-0 in division play.

The Vikings’ only loss is to the Dewitt Panthers in week 1.

The Bulldogs are coming off a big win over Williamston (3-1), their other CAAC-Red foe.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man in custody after shooting in South Lansing
Ionia Department of Public Safety
Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6876.
East Lansing police seek subjects in assault behind Crunchy’s
Marcus Thompson and Grant Thompson Jr.
2 arrested, charged in Tuesday’s fatal shooting in Lansing
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) tosses the ball as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end...
Cooper Rush leads Cowboys to win over Bengals
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after sacking Washington...
Goff throws 4 TD passes, Lions beat Commanders 36-27
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates his 20-yard touchdown run against Connecticut...
Corum scores 5 TDs, No. 4 Michigan routs Connecticut 59-0
Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman sits on the bench with a towel on his head late in...
Washington makes statement, beats No. 11 Michigan St 39-28