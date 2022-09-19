Mason visits Haslett for Week 5 Game of the Week
They’ll battle for the top of the CAAC-Red
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs (4-0) will travel to Haslett to take on the Vikings (3-1) in our WILX Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week.
The Bulldogs and Vikings will fight for the top of the CAAC-Red; they’re both 2-0 in division play.
The Vikings’ only loss is to the Dewitt Panthers in week 1.
The Bulldogs are coming off a big win over Williamston (3-1), their other CAAC-Red foe.
