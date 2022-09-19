LIVE: Fall arrives in a big way, Fiona hits on Maria anniversary

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford tells us how the final three days of summer will hold up as fall arrives on Thursday.

We discuss Monday’s top trending headlines, including Hurricane Fiona hitting Puerto Rico on the 5th anniversary of Hurricane Maria, a rapper helping a Uvalde victim buy a home, and a frozen beef recall. Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 19, 2022

  • Average High: 73º Average Low 50º
  • Lansing Record High: 94° 1895
  • Lansing Record Low: 27° 1896
  • Jackson Record High: 93º 1908
  • Jackson Record Low: 32º 2020

