Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo celebrates International Red Panda Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was International Red Panda Day and Potter Park Zoo celebrated it on Sunday.

Visitors at the zoo got to learn about red pandas with activities like scavenger hunts for kids. The money is expected to be raised for The Red Panda Network, which is a conservation organization in Nepal working to save red pandas in their habitat.

Read: ‘Heart of a Lion 5K’ returns to Jackson to raise money for people with disabilities

There are only 10,000 red pandas in the wild but the number has been on a steady increase. Zoo officials told News 10 on how people can learn to help the red panda species.

Annie Marcum is the lead keeper for carnivores and primates at Potter Park Zoo.

”We can vote with our wallets, we can pay attention to how we spend money responsibly,” said Marcum. “And that can be things like not buying things we don’t need and that can be things like supporting rainforest-approved items that we know are used from sustainable forests or sustainable palm oil.”

The zoo said people can also help by not sharing videos online that support wild animals being in a situation that puts them in danger.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.