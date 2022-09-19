Lansing firefighters battle house fire on Oakland Avenue

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters responded to flames raging from a house on Edgewood Court and Oakland Avenue.

According to authorities, no one was in the house when it caught fire. Meanwhile, only 50% of the house was damaged. The fire was called in just after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Oakland Avenue was closed during the ordeal but has since reopened.

Officials said the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update you if more information is made available.

