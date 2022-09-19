Lansing firefighters battle house fire on Oakland Avenue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters responded to flames raging from a house on Edgewood Court and Oakland Avenue.

According to authorities, no one was in the house when it caught fire. Meanwhile, only 50% of the house was damaged. The fire was called in just after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Oakland Avenue was closed during the ordeal but has since reopened.

Officials said the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update you if more information is made available.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.