Lance Undergoes Surgery

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Trey Lance underwent season-ending surgery on his broken right ankle Monday, leaving the San Francisco 49ers to go ahead with the rest of the 2022 season with former starter Jimmy Garoppolo back in the helm. Lance got hurt in the first quarter of San Francisco’s 27-7 win over Seahawks when he kept the ball on a run play up the middle. The Niners said Lance had surgery Monday to repair a broken bone and ligament disruption and is expected to recover completely in time for a full return next season. But for now, the Niners are in Garoppolo’s hands.

