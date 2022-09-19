Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks stolen golf cart

The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen golf cart.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Hillsdale County are looking for a stolen golf cart.

According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the golf cart was stolen from the Litchfield area. It has blue and silver seats, a lifted body and black wheels. Authorities said the graphics on the sides have been removed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

