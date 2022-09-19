First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High temperatures today and tomorrow will be near 80º, but big changes are in sight. We may struggle to reach 60º Thursday and some of us may wake-up to temperatures in the 30s Friday morning. High temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the 60s.

With the temperature changes you would probably guess that some sort of storm system will be moving through the area and that guess will be correct. A storm system moving along the US/Canada border will first bring a warm front through Mid-Michigan this evening followed by a cold front racing through the area Wednesday morning. Late this afternoon into Wednesday we could see a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Any thunderstorms tonight into Wednesday could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The chance of severe weather is not great, but it is not zero.

Thursday will be a cold day, but we should see some breaks in the clouds across the area. After the very cold start to the day Friday ample sunshine should warm us back into the low 60s. Saturday promises to be a dry day with highs in the upper 60s. We have a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 20, 2022

Average High: 72º Average Low 50º

Lansing Record High: 94° 1895

Lansing Record Low: 22° 1868

Jackson Record High: 93º 1978

Jackson Record Low: 30º 1956

