Eastern Michigan University suspends basketball star Emoni Bates following gun charges

Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - Eastern Michigan University Athletics has suspended Emoni Bates following his arraignment Monday.

Read: Eastern Michigan University basketball player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies

According to authorities, Bates was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering identification marks on a firearm following a traffic stop Sunday.

Bates had initially committed to play basketball at Michigan State University in 2020, but changed plans in 2021.

Eastern Michigan University announced Monday afternoon that Bates had been suspended.

