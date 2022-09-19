Eastern Michigan University suspends basketball star Emoni Bates following gun charges
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - Eastern Michigan University Athletics has suspended Emoni Bates following his arraignment Monday.
Read: Eastern Michigan University basketball player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies
According to authorities, Bates was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering identification marks on a firearm following a traffic stop Sunday.
Bates had initially committed to play basketball at Michigan State University in 2020, but changed plans in 2021.
Eastern Michigan University announced Monday afternoon that Bates had been suspended.
Next:
- Bath Township police seek subjects in multiple storage unit thefts
- Alleged drunk driver hits Michigan State Police patrol car
- Bath Township police asks residents to avoid I-69 due to bad crash
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.