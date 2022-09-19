Eastern Michigan University suspends basketball star Emoni Bates following gun charges

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - Eastern Michigan University Athletics has suspended Emoni Bates following his arraignment Monday.

According to authorities, Bates was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering identification marks on a firearm following a traffic stop Sunday.

Bates had initially committed to play basketball at Michigan State University in 2020, but changed plans in 2021.

Eastern Michigan University announced Monday afternoon that Bates had been suspended.

“We are aware of a situation involving men’s basketball student-athlete Emoni Bates. Eastern Michigan University takes all allegations of this nature very seriously. Per department policy, he has been suspended automatically from practice and playing privileges until the legal process is resolved. Because this is an on-going legal matter, the university will have no further comment at this time.”

