Cooper Rush leads Cowboys to win over Bengals

Rush is 2-0 in his career
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) tosses the ball as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) tosses the ball as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) closes in during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (WILX) - Charlotte, Michigan native Cooper Rush led the Dallas Cowboys to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, bringing his overall record to 2-0.

Rush, who attended Lansing Catholic High School and Central Michigan University, got his second start when the Cowboys lost starter Dak Prescott to a hand injury in week 1.

Rush threw a touchdown in the first quarter, and helped his team get in field goal range for kicker Brent Maher.

