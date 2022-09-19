Cooper Rush leads Cowboys to win over Bengals

ARLINGTON, Texas (WILX) - Charlotte, Michigan native Cooper Rush led the Dallas Cowboys to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, bringing his overall record to 2-0.

Rush, who attended Lansing Catholic High School and Central Michigan University, got his second start when the Cowboys lost starter Dak Prescott to a hand injury in week 1.

Rush threw a touchdown in the first quarter, and helped his team get in field goal range for kicker Brent Maher.

