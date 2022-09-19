City of Jackson asks for local artists to design new roundabout sculpture

(The City of Jackson)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Local sculptors can submit designs for the new MLK Drive Roundabout in Downtown Jackson.

Artists have until Tuesday, Nov. 1 to submit sculpture proposals to the Jackson Public Arts Commission (JPAC). These sculptures will be placed in for the new roundabout at South MLK Drive and East Morrell Street.

According to The City of Jackson, “JPAC is commissioning a full-size sculpture that represents the vibrant future and vitality of the City of Jackson and its south side neighborhood, as well as Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy.”

The first submission deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Officials said the commission will continue the selection process through late fall and winter, with a goal of having the new artwork installed sometime in spring of 2023.

If you have a sculpture request you would like to see on the new roundabout, you can submit it through the full Request for Proposals Document on The City of Jackson’s website.

