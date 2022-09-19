Bath Township police seek subjects in multiple storage unit thefts

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying people involved in several thefts from Clinton County storage units.

According to authorities, the people are wanted in connection with several thefts from the CubeSmart storage units near Chandler Crossings. Police said the man in the photo wearing the hat has been involved in every theft and has been driving a red Dodge Ram with a black stripe on the hood and a silver/white Buick Rendezvous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bath Township Police Department at 517-641-6271, extension 123.

Police are looking for assistance in identifying several people in connection with multiple storage unit thefts. (WILX)

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.