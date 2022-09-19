Bath Township police asks residents to avoid I-69 due to bad crash

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - I-69 is backed up due to a bad car crash according to police.

If you plan on commuting back home from work or school then you may want to avoid eastbound I-69 near Webster Road. Bath Township Police announced on Facebook that a serious crash shut down the road.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area as the road will be closed for an extended period of time.

The announcement was made around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

