Alleged drunk driver hits Michigan State Police patrol car
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A patrol car was struck by a drunk driver while blocking part of a lane early Monday morning.
Officials said a Michigan State Trooper in Washtenaw County was investigating an alleged operating while intoxicated (OWI) incident on westbound I-94 near Zeeb Road. While blocking the lane for a tow truck, another drunk driver crashed into the patrol car while the trooper was sitting inside. The incident occurred around 1:36 a.m. on Monday.
According to a Twitter post from the Michigan State Police, the trooper was then taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the incident.
Meanwhile, the alleged driver was a 33-year-old from Canton and according to police, they were arrested.
PATROL CAR STRUCK BY DRUNK DRIVER: 9/19 at approximately 1:36 am, trooper from Brighton Post was investigating an OWI crash on W/B I-94 near Zeeb Rd in Scio Twp, Washtenaw County. While blocking part of the lane 1/2— MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) September 19, 2022
