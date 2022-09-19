Alleged drunk driver hits Michigan State Police patrol car

(Michigan State Police)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A patrol car was struck by a drunk driver while blocking part of a lane early Monday morning.

Officials said a Michigan State Trooper in Washtenaw County was investigating an alleged operating while intoxicated (OWI) incident on westbound I-94 near Zeeb Road. While blocking the lane for a tow truck, another drunk driver crashed into the patrol car while the trooper was sitting inside. The incident occurred around 1:36 a.m. on Monday.

According to a Twitter post from the Michigan State Police, the trooper was then taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the incident.

Meanwhile, the alleged driver was a 33-year-old from Canton and according to police, they were arrested.

