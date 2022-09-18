Washington makes statement, beats No. 11 Michigan St 39-28

SEATTLE (AP) - Michael Penix Jr. threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns and Washington emphatically stated its case as a contender in the Pac-12 with a 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State.

Penix was spectacular for three quarters in a primetime national showcase that showed Kalen DeBoer’s rebuild is progressing faster than expected.

Washington led 29-8 at halftime. Penix completed 24 of 40 passes.

Payton Thorne threw for 323 yards and three TDs, and led a pair of quick fourth-quarter scoring drives for Michigan State that caused some nerves for the Huskies. But the rally was too late for the Spartans.

