Washington makes statement, beats No. 11 Michigan St 39-28

Michael Penix Jr. threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns
Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman sits on the bench with a towel on his head late in...
Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman sits on the bench with a towel on his head late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)(Stephen Brashear | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) - Michael Penix Jr. threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns and Washington emphatically stated its case as a contender in the Pac-12 with a 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State.

Penix was spectacular for three quarters in a primetime national showcase that showed Kalen DeBoer’s rebuild is progressing faster than expected.

Washington led 29-8 at halftime. Penix completed 24 of 40 passes.

Payton Thorne threw for 323 yards and three TDs, and led a pair of quick fourth-quarter scoring drives for Michigan State that caused some nerves for the Huskies. But the rally was too late for the Spartans.

