One man in custody after shooting in South Lansing
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 17-year-old boy is locked up tonight while police investigate a shooting.
Lansing Police said they found a gun along a road near Dunkel after 4 p.m. Saturday. Police said one person might have been shot but they did not know where that person was. Officers are looking for a black Dodge but we do not know the model.
If you know anything, please call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.
This is a developing story, News 10 will keep you updated if anything changes.
