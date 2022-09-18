‘Heart of a Lion 5K’ returns to Jackson to raise money for people with disabilities

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of people were running at Jackson’s Ella Sharp park to make a difference in thousands of people’s lives.

The Special Olympics’ Heart of a Lion 5K on Sunday raised money for kids and adults with disabilities to continue providing training and activities.

April Marshall has been in the Special Olympics for 30 years.

“I like it because it gets me motivated and active, and I have fun! The best part about the Special Olympics is that I swim a lot,” said Marshall.

More than $3,000 was raised and is expected to go to the Jackson area Special Olympics. Money will be used to pay for sports like poly hockey, basketball, and the fall games.

Amy Gingras is the one who organized the race.

“It attributes to what our Special Olympics athletes have. They are some of the most determined, hard-working, athletes that you would ever want to meet. Brave, courageous, determined, and proud, that’s our motto,” said Gingras. “And you know that’s something our athletes live by so they’re an inspiration to anyone who meets them.”

People were able to run or walk the 5K. Participant Alice Kolb said that despite the difference in lifestyles, the co-existence of the two communities is essential to their community.

“Well and awareness because sometimes if you’re not affected in your family well then you don’t know about it.”

This is the 8th annual Special Olympics Heart of a Lion. At the end of the event, overall awards were given to the top men and women finishers of all race categories ranging from newborns to seniors.

The next statewide event is happening from Sept. 23 - 24. The State Fall Games will be held in Chelsea, MI.

Please contact the Special Olympics for further details.

