First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High temperatures Sunday were in the low to mid 80s across the area. A cold front moved through early this morning and we will be a few degrees cooler today with highs near 80º. High temperatures will hold near 80º for Tuesday and Wednesday before the big cool down for the end of the week. Thursday is the first day of Fall and boy will it feel like it with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. High temperatures will be in the 60s Friday and Saturday, too. Tonight low temperatures drop back to the low 50s. By Thursday night low temperatures are expected to be near 40º.

Today will start off with some clouds over the area, but by mid-morning we should get back into some sunshine. Tonight plan on mostly clear skies. Most of Tuesday should be partly cloudy across Mid-Michigan. Later Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning a warm front/cold front combo will bring the chance of a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Behind the cold front Thursday we get back into some sunshine and the cooler air will be rushing into the area, too.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 19, 2022

Average High: 73º Average Low 50º

Lansing Record High: 94° 1895

Lansing Record Low: 27° 1896

Jackson Record High: 93º 1908

Jackson Record Low: 35º 1979

