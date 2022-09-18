Corum scores 5 TDs, No. 4 Michigan routs Connecticut 59-0

He ties the school record
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates his 20-yard touchdown run against Connecticut...
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates his 20-yard touchdown run against Connecticut in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Blake Corum rushed for a career-high four touchdowns in the first half and added a fifth score in the third quarter to match a school record, helping No. 4 Michigan rout Connecticut 59-0.

The Wolverines led 38-0 at halftime before coasting in the second half of a game that looked a lot like their first two tune-ups, when they beat Colorado State 51-7 and Hawaii 56-10.

The Huskies had just 64 yards of offense in the first half, had a punt blocked and gave up a punt return for a touchdown over the opening 30 minutes.

