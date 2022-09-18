Corum scores 5 TDs, No. 4 Michigan routs Connecticut 59-0

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Blake Corum rushed for a career-high four touchdowns in the first half and added a fifth score in the third quarter to match a school record, helping No. 4 Michigan rout Connecticut 59-0.

The Wolverines led 38-0 at halftime before coasting in the second half of a game that looked a lot like their first two tune-ups, when they beat Colorado State 51-7 and Hawaii 56-10.

The Huskies had just 64 yards of offense in the first half, had a punt blocked and gave up a punt return for a touchdown over the opening 30 minutes.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.