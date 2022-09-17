Mason stays undefeated with 37-29 win over Williamston

They’re 4-0 for the third time in the last four seasons
Mason Williamston
Mason Williamston(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - In a battle of CAAC-Red unbeatens, only one team could come out on top.

It was the Mason Bulldogs, now 4-0 for the third time in the last four seasons.

QB Cason Carswell threw for 285 yards and 4 TDs.

Two of those scores went to Colin Page.

On defense, the Bulldogs had two stars in Tyler Baker and Noah Frederick, who each had eight tackles.

Mason plays Haslett next week.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detroit-style slice from Buddy's Pizza.
Delta Township location of Buddy’s Pizza to close Sunday
Thomas J. Sowle, Jr.
Grand Ledge Mayor Thom Sowle dies at 67
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department...
Meridian Township police seek woman in retail fraud investigation
PHOTOS: Car found engulfed in flames in Eaton County

Latest News

Haslett Lansing Eastern
Haslett trounces Lansing Eastern
Eaton Rapids Charlotte
Charlotte throttles Eaton Rapids 61-6
Waverly Grand Ledge
Grand Ledge back to their winning ways with 37-20 win over Waverly
Okemos Holt
Holt shuts out Okemos to get to 2-2