Mason stays undefeated with 37-29 win over Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - In a battle of CAAC-Red unbeatens, only one team could come out on top.

It was the Mason Bulldogs, now 4-0 for the third time in the last four seasons.

QB Cason Carswell threw for 285 yards and 4 TDs.

Two of those scores went to Colin Page.

On defense, the Bulldogs had two stars in Tyler Baker and Noah Frederick, who each had eight tackles.

Mason plays Haslett next week.

