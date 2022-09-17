Jackson residents come together to remember victims of violence

(WILX)
By Gena Harris
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A monument stands high to remember dozens of residents that were killed in violent crimes at the Cascades park in Jackson.

100 names and pictures sit on the stone.

Daveda Quinn’s granddaughter, Sha’Nya, was killed in August of 2021 at just the age of 18. Ever since then, she has been advocating for gun control and justice for victims of violent crimes.

“Justice for Sha’Nya, we’re in court right now but we need justice right now. We need a conviction, if people are held accountable for what they do they will stop this foolishness,” said Quinn. “Teenagers, young people with guns. Put the guns down.”

According to officials, violent crimes have been on the rise due to social media. Sheriff Schutte said people when people get angry on social media, their result is to get violent.

To help curve the rate of violence, Jackson’s law enforcement is getting back into the community.

“We’re making connections with folks in an attempt to talk with them ahead of time to find positive outlooks so that there are no violence and violent reactions to incidents that occur over the internet. And incidents that occur in the neighborhood as well,” said Sheriff Schutte.

Getting back to the community is what the residents of Jackson want to see. Jennifer Johnson lost her son, Ronald, also to gun violence in 2017. She said changes need to be made so other families do not have to experience a similar loss.

“Well, my son Ronald I miss I miss a lot about him. I miss his calls, I miss him just letting me know where he at, you know what I’m saying the smile on his face he was a good man,” said Johnson.

This ceremony is hosted annually and both families said they pray no new names are added.

In 2021 there was a total of eight murder victims in the city of Jackson. That number is higher compared to the previous year with 2 more victims. Jackson’s law enforcement is asking people to reach out if they have any information on incidents involving violent crimes.

