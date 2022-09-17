Jackson Lumen Christi grabs first win of the season in a defensive struggle

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Four games into the season and the Jackson Lumen Christi Titans finally found their way into the win column in an offensive struggle with the Parma Western Panthers.

Lumen Running Back Devian Franklin broke the two-and-a half quarter stalemate with a powering run to put Lumen on the board first at 7-0.

Parma tried to comeback from down 13-0, but Lumen made things difficult for the Panthers.

However, Parma Running Back Alex Trudell tried to will his team back into the game with a long run. He made a few defenders miss and tip-toed down the sidelines to close the Titan’s lead to 13-7.

Lumen Quarterback Joe Lathers sealed the deal by faking multiple handoffs, then wheeling around the defense for six.

Lumen picks up the win over Parma 19-14.

It’s Lumen’s worst start to a season in 52 years, but the win keeps their playoff hopes alive for now. They hope to keep things rolling next week.

