Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare murder

Police shoot man believed to be connected to killing at a daycare several hours earlier.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Police in Indianapolis shot a man Friday morning during an investigation into a daycare shooting.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when a woman was shot multiple times while dropping off children at a daycare.

Many children witnessed the attack, as she was declared dead at the scene.

Three hours later, police received reports on the whereabouts of a vehicle that was allegedly used in the crime.

When officers arrived at that location, they discovered the suspect, 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell, holding a rifle.

It is unclear what led police to shoot Mitchell.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe the initial incident is domestic-related.

Copyright 2022 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Thompson and Grant Thompson Jr.
2 arrested, charged in Tuesday’s fatal shooting in Lansing
Detroit-style slice from Buddy's Pizza.
Delta Township location of Buddy’s Pizza to close Sunday
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department...
Meridian Township police seek woman in retail fraud investigation
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reports a suspected DUI driver was traveling at least...
Suspected drunken driver going more than 125 mph at time of crash, authorities say

Latest News

Indianapolis police shoot man allegedly connected to daycare murder
SCENE: Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare shooting
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House
Fowler holds off Dansville to stay undefeated
Fowler holds off Dansville to stay undefeated
U.S. re-affirms effort to release detained Americans in Russia
U.S. re-affirms effort to release detained Americans in Russia